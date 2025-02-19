Sajal Ali to Mahira Khan; Top 10 Pakistani actresses inspired gorgeous bridal look
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 19, 2025
Let’s take a look at Pakistani actresses inspired gorgeous bridal looks
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hania Aamir looks stunning in this embroidered bright red bridal lehenga paired with full sleeves blouse and accessories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yumna Zaidi looks gorgeous in this floral embroidered lehenga set paired with light makeup and accessories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ayeza Khan slays in this heavy embroidered maroon lehenga set paired with heavy accessories and dark makeup.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As always Mahira looks gorgeous in this heavy embroidered bright lehenga paired with a full sleeve blouse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maya Ali looks beautiful in this classic short kurti paired with sharara.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal Ali looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this heavy embroidered lehenga set paired with heavy dupatta.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Khan makes heads turns in this heavy embroidered lehenga set paired with accessories and neat bun.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dananeer slays the bridal look in embroidered off white lehenga set.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mawra Hocane makes everyone go ‘WOW’ in this embroidered red lehenga set paired with accessories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saba Qamar looks jaw-droppingly beautiful in this embroidered maroon lehenga set.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Aries to Leo; 4 zodiac signs that are often considered to be the most selfish
Find Out More