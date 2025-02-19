Sajal Ali to Mahira Khan; Top 10 Pakistani actresses inspired gorgeous bridal look

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2025

Let’s take a look at Pakistani actresses inspired gorgeous bridal looks

Hania Aamir looks stunning in this embroidered bright red bridal lehenga paired with full sleeves blouse and accessories.

Yumna Zaidi looks gorgeous in this floral embroidered lehenga set paired with light makeup and accessories.

Ayeza Khan slays in this heavy embroidered maroon lehenga set paired with heavy accessories and dark makeup.

As always Mahira looks gorgeous in this heavy embroidered bright lehenga paired with a full sleeve blouse.

Maya Ali looks beautiful in this classic short kurti paired with sharara.

Sajal Ali looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this heavy embroidered lehenga set paired with heavy dupatta.

Sara Khan makes heads turns in this heavy embroidered lehenga set paired with accessories and neat bun.

Dananeer slays the bridal look in embroidered off white lehenga set.

Mawra Hocane makes everyone go ‘WOW’ in this embroidered red lehenga set paired with accessories.

Saba Qamar looks jaw-droppingly beautiful in this embroidered maroon lehenga set.

