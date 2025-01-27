Sajal Aly inspired top 10 latest Pakistani suit collection

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2025

Sajal Aly has always captivated audiences with her charm and style. Let's take a look at her desi avatar.

You can’t keep eyes off Sajal in this embroidered short kurti paired with colourful palazzo and accessories.

This gorgeous embroidered black velvet suit is all one needs for any occasion.

Another royal look from Sajal in this long green frock suit with intricate embroidery and red border.

Sajal looks beautiful in this pink and sea-green attire.

Sajal wows in this embroidered long pink frock suit paired with matching accessories.

Sajal’s white and peach sharara look is unmatchable. She looks stunning in this white embroidered short kurti paired with a beautiful net dupatta.

Sajal looks breathtaking in this black suit with colorful embroidery paired with net dupatta and accessories.

Sajal looks jaw-dropping in her heavy green embroidered lehenga.

Sajal stuns her fans in this embroidered yellow suit paired with a heavy matching dupatta.

Sajal looks no less than a princess in this beautiful mustard yellow embroidered suit paired with a matching palazzo set and dupatta.

