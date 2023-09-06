Bollywood stars and their Pakistani lookalikes

We give you a quick lowdown on Indian stars and their doppelgangers in Pakistan

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Hania Amir

Hania Amir is a Pakistani actress who looks a lot like Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Katrina kaif and Sehar Afzal

There is no denying the fact that Sehar Afzal resembles Katrina Kaif.

Hrithik Roshan and Sheheryar Munawar

The Pakistani television actor will remind you of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

Anushka Sharma and Nazia Hassan

Actor Anushka Sharma resembles the late Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan.

Sonakshi Sinha and Juvaria Aabbasi

Don’t Sonakshi Sinha and former model Javeria Abbasi look a lot similar?

Nargis Fakhri and Mehwish Hayat

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat shares an uncanny resemblance with Nargis Fakhri.

Kangana Ranaut and Sarwat Gilani

Pakistani model and actress Sarwat Gilani is a spitting image of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Kriti Sanon and Arij Fatyma

Pakistani actor Arij Fatyma is a spitting image of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon.

Salman Khan and Shamoon Abbasi

Pakistani director and actor Shamoon Abbasi resembles Bollywood star Salman Khan.

