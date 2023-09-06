Bollywood stars and their Pakistani lookalikes

We give you a quick lowdown on Indian stars and their doppelgangers in PakistanSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Hania Amir is a Pakistani actress who looks a lot like Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is no denying the fact that Sehar Afzal resembles Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pakistani television actor will remind you of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Anushka Sharma resembles the late Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don’t Sonakshi Sinha and former model Javeria Abbasi look a lot similar?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat shares an uncanny resemblance with Nargis Fakhri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakistani model and actress Sarwat Gilani is a spitting image of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakistani actor Arij Fatyma is a spitting image of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakistani director and actor Shamoon Abbasi resembles Bollywood star Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
