Salman Khan's Tiger 3 termed 'Blockbuster' and other top stories

The much-anticipated teaser of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 showed Tiger caught in the struggle between of proving himself to be a 'desh bhakt', not traitor.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

India's Oscar Entry

Malayalam film 2018 (also known as 2018: Everyone is a Hero) featuring Tovino Thomas is India’s official entry for Oscars 2024. The jury headed by Kannada film director Girish Kasaravalli shared the news.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First Birthday

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twin Uyir and Ulag, turned one on September 26. Their birthday celebrations took place in Kuala Lumpur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Express Gratitude

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who will host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on October 4, shared a joint statement to express Gratitude towards their fans and friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Decides

Akshay Kumar has decided to drops all tracks ahead of the release of Mission Raniganj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki Is Funny

Shah Rukh Khan has referred to Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki as 'all funny and emotional’.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Viral Photo

Yash was recently seen with Hollywood director JJ Perry while filming his next film in London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big News

Jungkook's 3D also features Jack Harlow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U/A Certificate

Censor Board has decided to delete some scenes from Chandramukhi 2. It has als given the movie U/A certificate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK on Tiger 3

Ab excited Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Tiger 3 during #AskSRK session. His reply read, “Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confirmed

Taapsee Pannu has confirmed the release date of Dhak Dhak as Oct 13. It features Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Shaikh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

