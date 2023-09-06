Top 10 Abdu Rozik's Photos With Bollywood Stars

Abdu Rozik has been clicked with several celebrities including Salman Khan and Virat Kohli.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Abdu Rozik and Virat Kohli

Abdu Rozik gives thumbs up as he poses with cricketer Virat Kohli.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik and Ranveer Singh

Abdu Rozik strikes a pose with the incredible Ranveer Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik and Shilpa Shetty

Abdu Rozik and Shilpa Shetty are all smiles for this beautiful photo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik and Anushka Sharma

Abdu Rozik flashes a wide smile as he poses with Anushka Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik and Jacqueline Fernandez

Abdu Rozik poses with the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez dressed in white.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik and A.R Rahman

Abdu Rozik was fortunate to meet the Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik and Guru Randhawa

Abdu Rozik looks effortlessly cool as he poses with singer Guru Randhawa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik and Shahid Kapoor

Abdu Rozik looks adorable as he poses for a selfie with Shahid Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik and Rohit Shetty

Rozik’s photo with Rohit Shetty is about combating anything in life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik and Salman Khan

Abdu Rozik got clicked with Salman Khan right before he entered the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Radhika Apte's Top 10 most underrated performances on OTT where she's a delight to watch

 

 Find Out More