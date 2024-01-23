Sania Mirza’s net worth, expensive car collection and other luxurious assets will leave you astonished
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Mirza continues to be the highest-ranked Indian woman player in singles. She also received the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Shri, and the Arjuna Award.
Sania Mirza reportedly has a whopping net worth of $26 million, or roughly Rs 216 crore.
Sania's personal investments, business initiative, and lucrative brand endorsements are her main sources of income.
Sania Mirza reportedly owns a lavish home in Hyderabad that is valued at Rs 13 crore.
With its tastefully designed furnishings, the enormous house exudes majesty and is drenched in tones of beige and brown.
She and her ex-husband Shoaib Malik purchased a large house in Dubai.
Her collection of high-end vehicles reportedly includes a Jaguar XE priced at Rs 46.64 lakh, a Range Rover Evoque priced at Rs 72.09 lakh, and a BMW 7-Series estimated to be worth Rs 1.70 crore.
According to reports, Sania Mirza has also added Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Audi to her collection of cars.
