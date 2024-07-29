Sanjay Dutt and all his controversies that he overcame like a true star

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2024

In 1993 he was arrested for unlawful gun possession related to the Bombay explosions.

Prison Term: From 2007 to 2013, Sanjay Dutt served time for unlawfully possessing firearms.

Drug addiction: attended treatment for substance abuse in the 1980s.

TADA Act: Afterwards, the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act accusations against him were dropped.

Media Conflict: Well-known for having numerous run-ins with reporters and photographers.

Political controversy: He experienced backlash during his brief tenure as a politician.

Financial Difficulties: Dealt with debt collection and money problems in court.

Personal Life: High profile relationships and marital problems frequently hit headlines.

