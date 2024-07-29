Sanjay Dutt and his alleged love affairs that became talking points in Bollywood

Childhood pals Sanjay Dutt and Tina Munim quickly developed a romantic relationship after beings friends for a long time.
In the 1990s, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's relationship was widely discussed. Reports state that in 1991, during filming for Saajan, the couple fell in love.
It's unclear how Sanjay and Nadia initially connected, although there are rumors that Sanjay had an affair with Nadia Durrani.
Sanjay Dutt found comfort in actress Lisa Ray during a difficult time in his life, both personally and professionally. However, their tale was short lived, as they split ways after only a short while of dating.
While Sanjay Dutt and Rekha were filming a movie together, rumors circulated that Sanjay was seeing her romantically.
When Richa Sharma was in Ooty filming Aag Hi Aag (1987), Sanjay eventually proposed to her. He was informed by the perplexed actress that she would give it some thought. At last, she replied with a yes.
Following Richa's death, socialite and model Rhea Pillai and Sanjay Dutt fell in love, and in February 1998 they were married. However, his relationship did not work out this time either.
Following a two-year romance, which saw the actor fall in love with Maanayata after they met through mutual friends, Sanjay tied the knot for the third time on February 7, 2008.
