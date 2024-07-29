Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt love story will make you believe that fairy tales exist

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2024

First Meeting: In the early 2000s, a mutual friend introduced Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Instant Connection: They bonded and understood each other very well very quickly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Assistance in Hard Times: Maanayata supported Sanjay during his court cases and imprisonment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Public Relationship: In 2006, their relationship was made public and garnered media coverage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wedding: On February 7, 2008, they were wed in a secret ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family Growth: In October 2010, the couple welcomed a boy and a daughter as twins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Professional Cooperation: Maanayata got engaged in the commercial dealings and production house of Sanjay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Steadfast Partnership: Their relationship has endured hardships, demonstrating their abiding love and dedication to one another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sanjay Dutt and all his controversies that he overcame like a true star

 

 Find Out More