Sanjay Dutt reveals how he beat stage 4 cancer and it's truly an inspiration

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2024

Sanjay Dutt suffered a lung cancer diagnosis in 2020 during the epidemic, and the actor underwent rigorous treatment in Mumbai.

The "Munna Bhai" actor declared that he was cancer-free a few months later.

When discussing the matter, Sanjay Dutt stated that perseverance and strong willpower were ultimately what won out.

The actor said he had fully recovered from the trying time thanks to God's mercy and the help of his family, doctors, and well-wishers.

He disclosed to the world that he experienced some emotional outbursts upon learning of his lung cancer, but that he ultimately resolved to confront the illness head-on.

He used to visit the gym when he was receiving chemotherapy.

Even after receiving chemotherapy treatment, he finished filming his movie and triumphed over the illness.

This is indeed an inspiring story for everyone and people need to learn how to stay focused and determined in hard times.

