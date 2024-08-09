Sanjay Dutt reveals how he beat stage 4 cancer and it's truly an inspiration
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 09, 2024
Sanjay Dutt suffered a lung cancer diagnosis in 2020 during the epidemic, and the actor underwent rigorous treatment in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The "Munna Bhai" actor declared that he was cancer-free a few months later.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When discussing the matter, Sanjay Dutt stated that perseverance and strong willpower were ultimately what won out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actor said he had fully recovered from the trying time thanks to God's mercy and the help of his family, doctors, and well-wishers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He disclosed to the world that he experienced some emotional outbursts upon learning of his lung cancer, but that he ultimately resolved to confront the illness head-on.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He used to visit the gym when he was receiving chemotherapy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Even after receiving chemotherapy treatment, he finished filming his movie and triumphed over the illness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This is indeed an inspiring story for everyone and people need to learn how to stay focused and determined in hard times.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 underrated South Indian crime thrillers on OTT right now
Find Out More