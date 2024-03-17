Sara Ali Khan and other Top 10 fittest actresses in Bollywood currently

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024

Sara Ali Khan's dedication to fitness is something else. The actress has been flaunting her abs currently with great pride.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor too is quite a regular with her fitness sessions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness routine comprises of intense yoga sessions and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif is a fitness diva. She has always paid great attention when it comes to living healthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No one beats Malaika Arora when it comes to fitness. She is ageing in reverse!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Adavani leaves no opportunity to flaunt her perfect, well-toned physique.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh also follows a healthy fitness routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon is a regular at the gym. She is tall, lean and gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu believes in healthy living. She is among the fittest divas in town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday is often seen with Sara Ali Khan working out in the gym and pulling off some intense Pilate poses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 sci-fi dystopian films to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT

 

 Find Out More