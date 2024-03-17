Sara Ali Khan and other Top 10 fittest actresses in Bollywood currently
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Sara Ali Khan's dedication to fitness is something else. The actress has been flaunting her abs currently with great pride.
Janhvi Kapoor too is quite a regular with her fitness sessions.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness routine comprises of intense yoga sessions and more.
Katrina Kaif is a fitness diva. She has always paid great attention when it comes to living healthy.
No one beats Malaika Arora when it comes to fitness. She is ageing in reverse!
Kiara Adavani leaves no opportunity to flaunt her perfect, well-toned physique.
Rakul Preet Singh also follows a healthy fitness routine.
Kriti Sanon is a regular at the gym. She is tall, lean and gorgeous.
Taapsee Pannu believes in healthy living. She is among the fittest divas in town.
Ananya Panday is often seen with Sara Ali Khan working out in the gym and pulling off some intense Pilate poses.
