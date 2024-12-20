Sara Tendulkar is proof black can never go out of style; check out her fashion file

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is an internet sensation. Her beautiful pictures go viral in no time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black seems to be her favourite colour though. More than often, Sara has nailed it with black outfits.

From mini dresses to lehengas, Sara loves to slip into black outfits that suit her complexion so well.

A little black dress is every girl's favourite, including Sara!

Sara Tendulkar looks oh-so-pretty in a mini black skirt and a crop top during her outing with friends.

A black dress is perfect for any party and Sara Tendulkar knows it well.

Sara Tendulkar's black lehenga look is charming and how.

A black and silver bodycon dress makes Sara Tendulkar look picture perfect.

Dresses and lehengas are okay but Sara Tendulkar in a black saree is beauty redefined.

Even when it comes to dressing up in comfy casuals, Sara Tendulkar's go-to is black.

