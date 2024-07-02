Sara Tendulkar to Palak Tiwari: Take fashion inspiration for weddings
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 02, 2024
Sara Ali Khan in a Floral Sharara: Adore the allure of a floral sharara for a cheerful, celebratory appearance at a wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari in Casual Haldi outfit: To keep things elegant and laid back, choose a casual outfit that is both comfortable and fashionable.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor at a Daytime Wedding Event: Choose a gorgeous lehenga that strikes a balance between elegance and daytime appeal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday in Formal Wear for the Reception: Opt for sophisticated formal wear for the reception, which is ideal for a refined and sophisticated evening ensemble.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan in a Saree: For a timeless wedding look, channel timeless elegance with a traditional saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani at an Event in a Body-Hugging Dress: When attending a glitzy function during the wedding festivities, go for a sleek, body-hugging dress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt in an Engagement Gown: To stand out and seem effortlessly stunning, choose a spectacular gown for the engagement ceremony.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar Wears a Saree: Sara Tendulkar embraces tradition by wearing a stunning saree that exudes sophistication and grace for the wedding ceremony.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 family friendly films and webseries on OTT you must watch
Find Out More