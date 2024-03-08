Sara Tendulkar's happy and cute pics will set the mood for the weekend

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

The daughter of one of the greatest cricket players of all time, Sachin Tendulkar, is Sara Tendulkar.

Compared to her well-known father, she has maintained a low profile and is not very visible in the media.

Sara continued her studies, and according to reports, she earned her degree from the University College of London (UCL).

She is a reserved person, but every now and again, she opens up on social networking sites like Instagram.

Sara is well-known for being a helpful daughter and for frequently showing up to her father's activities and cricket matches.

Because of her supposed relationship with Shubhman Gill, she is frequently in the news.

She has shown interest in going into fashion, and she has been connected to a number of fashion-related events and companies.

Her goofy antics in these photos are very cute.

