Sara Tendulkar's TOP 10 ethnic looks that'll make you fall for her, again
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 26, 2025
White lehenga with floral patterns looks effortlessly gorgeous.
Vibrant wine colour suit enhances her beauty.
Sara carries herself gracefully in this green sharara set.
Orange sharara adds charm to her look.
Sara exudes elegance in simple chikankari kurti.
Sara looks pretty in pink outfit.
Sara effortlessly stuns in her impeccable style.
Sara beautifully carries bronze embroidered lehenga.
Sara looks stunning in classic pink lehenga.
Blue saree helps her exude elegance and charm.
