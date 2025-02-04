Scorpio to Taurus; Top 4 Zodiac Signs who keep grudges in their heart

Yashshvi Srivastava | Feb 04, 2025

Some zodiac signs are definitely more prone to hold grudges than others. Here are four signs that are known for this tendency

Capricorns are ambitious and passionate, they don't like it when someone gets in their way or undermines their goals.

They may not be openly expressive about their feelings but they'll hold onto that grudge and may even seek revenge when you least expect it.

Taureans are known for their stubbornness and their love of routine.

They can hold onto those emotional wounds for a long time and may not forgive eventually, but they'll never truly forget.

Cancers are deeply emotional and sensitive. When they're hurt, they go back into their shell.

When someone disturbs their sense of stability or crosses them in a significant way, they do not forgive and forget quickly.

Scorpios are known for their intense and passionate nature. When they feel wronged, they don't forget easily.

They can hold grudges against those who they feel have wronged them professionally or personally.

