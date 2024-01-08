Secret Korean hair care hacks for beautiful looking hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
Exfoliation is a must before you even consider shampooing your scalp. Korean women make sure their scalps are well-cleaned in this way.
Getting a boar bristle brush, which can increase circulation and slough off debris and dry skin from your scalp, is another technique to make sure your scalp is exfoliated.
The majority of Korean women massage their scalp gently for a minute or two in order to create a lather before using shampoo. They also typically use a deep cleansing oil before shampoo.
You are well aware of how important hair conditioner is. However, you ought to also treat yourself to a hair mask once a week.
Great hair requires an oil massage since it coats the mane to add shine and preserve it from harm. The majority of Korean hair care regimens include argan oil since it helps detangle and smooth out frizz in your mane.
Washing your scalp with carbonated water is encouraged in Korean haircare. This effectively unclogs pores, balances the pH levels of the scalp, and removes filth.
Avoiding sleeping with damp or wet hair is another piece of Korean hair care advice. This turns your hair into a haven for microorganisms.
A staple of Korean cooking, kimchi is a dish rich in garlic that is great for your hair. Garlic contains selenium, which strengthens the roots and provides your mane a glossy appearance.
