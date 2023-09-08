Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star Nayanthara rocks desi look in latest photos with husband Vignesh Sivan

Amidst Jawan's massive success, actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Sivan were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Simple Yet Stylish

The gorgeous Nayanthara kept her look simple yet captivating in a blue salwar suit.

Compliments Pour In

When paps called Jawan a ‘festival’, Nayanthara beamed with joy.

Bollywood Debut

Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Atlee’s Jawan.

Minimal Makeup

Nayanthara shows how minimal makeup is all you need to make heads turn.

Phenomenal

Nayanthara has been successful in winning hearts with her impeccable performance in the film.

Wins Hearts

For the unversed, Nayanthara, often called ‘Lady Superstar Of Indian Cinema’, not only romances SRK, but also performs action sequences.

Perfect Chemistry

Nayanthara’s fans have been impressed with her flawless chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan.

Key Highlight

Nayanthara’s entry sequence in Jawan has been called a big highlight in the film.

BO Record

SRK-Nayanthara’s Jawan collected Rs 75 crore on Day 1.

