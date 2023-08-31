Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-stars & other celebs who swear by yoga

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-stars stay fit and healthy by practicing yoga.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Nayanthara

Nayanthara not only adheres to a strict diet plan but also performs yoga to stay fit.

Priyamani

Priyamani has managed to stay fit by practicing yoga religiously.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi’s workout plan is a blend of cardio, strength training, and yoga.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has often referred to yoga as her favourite exercise to stay fit.

Sanya Malhotra

Popular for intense workouts, Sanya Malhotra can perform all yoga postures with perfection.

Sushmita Sen

Among other stars, Sushmita Sen’s videos features her and daughters practising aerial and wheel yoga.

Alia Bhatt

After giving birth to Raha, Alia Bhatt continued to practice yoga for weight loss, mental and physical wellbeing.

Kareena Kapoor

Despite a hectic schedule, Kareena Kapoor take time out to perform yoga.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty performs difficult asanas with ease to highlight the advantages of yoga.

Malaika Arora

Malaika often shares clips from her workouts on social media inspiring her fans to practice yoga.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh also swears by yoga to attain flexibility, strength, and balance.

