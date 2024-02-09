Shah Rukh Khan to Shakira: Celebs who own super expensive homes on islands

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024

Luxurious properties on several islands are owned by a number of well-known celebrities. These include mainly Ronaldo, Shakira, SRK and numerous others.

Another actor who owns a portion of island property in the Bahamas is Eddie Murphy. Murphy is the happy owner of the Rooster Cay islands, which span 15 acres.

Shah Rukh Khan has a Jumeirah Signature Villa on the K Front of the Palm Jumeirah islands in Dubai.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys spending time with his family at his opulent, expansive Madeira Island property.

Pop artist Shakira from Colombia co-owns a private island in the Bahamas with Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters.

Johnny Depp is said to have purchased Little Hall Pond Cay in 2004 after falling in love with the Bahamas while filming Pirates of the Caribbean.

Leonardo DiCaprio is also the owner of a private island. However, a story stated that the actor intended to construct a "wellness focused, eco-luxury resort."

Co-owned by George and Amal Clooney, their private island retreat is as idyllic as they come. Water from the Thames River envelops the fortress on all sides.

