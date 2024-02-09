Shah Rukh Khan to Shakira: Celebs who own super expensive homes on islands
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Luxurious properties on several islands are owned by a number of well-known celebrities. These include mainly Ronaldo, Shakira, SRK and numerous others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another actor who owns a portion of island property in the Bahamas is Eddie Murphy. Murphy is the happy owner of the Rooster Cay islands, which span 15 acres.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has a Jumeirah Signature Villa on the K Front of the Palm Jumeirah islands in Dubai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys spending time with his family at his opulent, expansive Madeira Island property.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pop artist Shakira from Colombia co-owns a private island in the Bahamas with Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Johnny Depp is said to have purchased Little Hall Pond Cay in 2004 after falling in love with the Bahamas while filming Pirates of the Caribbean.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leonardo DiCaprio is also the owner of a private island. However, a story stated that the actor intended to construct a "wellness focused, eco-luxury resort."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Co-owned by George and Amal Clooney, their private island retreat is as idyllic as they come. Water from the Thames River envelops the fortress on all sides.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Effective Korean skincare for working women
Find Out More