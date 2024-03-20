Shah Rukh Khan to Tiger Shroff: Top 10 Bollywood actors who own expensive properties outside Mumbai

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

If the latest reports are anything to be believed, Tiger Shroff has purchased a home in Pune for a whopping Rs 7.5 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan has a holiday home in Alibaug allegedly worth Rs 15 crore. It is called Deja Vu Farms and is a holiday home for the family.

Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse is said to be worth Rs 80 crore.

Priyanka Chopra has luxurious properties in Mumbai, Goa and the US. She has a bungalow in Goa near Baga Beach worth more than Rs 20 cr.

Suniel Shetty has a massive bungalow in Khandala where his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding took place.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli own a holiday home in Alibaug. It is spread over 10,000-square-foot plot.

Akshay Kumar also owns a home in Goa. He is often seen holidaying with his family and chilling in a pool overlooking the beach.

Aamir Khan has a pretty holiday home in Panchgani. It is on reportedly spread over 2 acres of land. Worth Rs 7 cr as per reports.

Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace in Gurgaon is pretty famous. A lot of films have been shot at this palace.

Kangana Ranaut owns a gorgeous home in Manali. It is tastefully done as it has a touch of modernity.

