Shah Rukh Khan to Tiger Shroff: Top 10 Bollywood actors who own expensive properties outside Mumbai
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2024
If the latest reports are anything to be believed, Tiger Shroff has purchased a home in Pune for a whopping Rs 7.5 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan has a holiday home in Alibaug allegedly worth Rs 15 crore. It is called Deja Vu Farms and is a holiday home for the family.
Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse is said to be worth Rs 80 crore.
Priyanka Chopra has luxurious properties in Mumbai, Goa and the US. She has a bungalow in Goa near Baga Beach worth more than Rs 20 cr.
Suniel Shetty has a massive bungalow in Khandala where his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding took place.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli own a holiday home in Alibaug. It is spread over 10,000-square-foot plot.
Akshay Kumar also owns a home in Goa. He is often seen holidaying with his family and chilling in a pool overlooking the beach.
Aamir Khan has a pretty holiday home in Panchgani. It is on reportedly spread over 2 acres of land. Worth Rs 7 cr as per reports.
Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace in Gurgaon is pretty famous. A lot of films have been shot at this palace.
Kangana Ranaut owns a gorgeous home in Manali. It is tastefully done as it has a touch of modernity.
