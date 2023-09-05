Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Nayanthara’s beauty secrets decoded

Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star, follows a strict skincare regimen.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Keep It Simple

For Nayanthara, skin care and self-care go hand in hand. She washes her face twice a day.

Don't Miss Sunscreen

Nayanthara uses sunscreen to protect her skin from the harmful UV sun rays.

Refine Pores

Jawan actor uses toner after washing her face. It helps in curing open pores.

No Skin Woes

Before Nayanthara steps out, she moisturizes her skin.

Natural Products

Nayanthara maintains her radiant skin by using natural products.

Stay Hydrated

Nayanthara also consumes water and juices for glowing and healthy skin.

No To Makeup

A no-makeup look when she isn’t shooting a project is another way to let her skin breathe.

Coconut Oil

The secret behind her lustrous hair is coconut oil.

Never Miss Workouts

The actor depends on gym workouts and yoga for healthy skin and toned frame.

