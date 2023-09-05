Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Nayanthara’s beauty secrets decoded

Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star, follows a strict skincare regimen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
For Nayanthara, skin care and self-care go hand in hand. She washes her face twice a day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara uses sunscreen to protect her skin from the harmful UV sun rays.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan actor uses toner after washing her face. It helps in curing open pores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Nayanthara steps out, she moisturizes her skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara maintains her radiant skin by using natural products.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara also consumes water and juices for glowing and healthy skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A no-makeup look when she isn’t shooting a project is another way to let her skin breathe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The secret behind her lustrous hair is coconut oil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor depends on gym workouts and yoga for healthy skin and toned frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!