Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star Sanya Malhotra's fitness secret revealed

Take a look at the different workout techniques Sanya Malhotra follows to stay in shape.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Stay Fit

If Sanya’s workouts are incorporated in the daily fitness routine, you too can stay fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workout Routine

Sanya Malhotra follows different types of high-intensity workouts to stay fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Say Yes To Workouts

Weekends are never an excuse for us Sanya to skip workouts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swears By Shadowboxing

Sanya Malhotra likes Shadowboxing to relieve stress and keep her muscles toned.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yoga Se Hoga

Sanya Malhotra swears by yoga to stay calm and fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dance To Burn Calories

Sanya burns calories by dancing, which is beneficial like any other intense workout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nails Calisthenics

Sanya Malhotra also performs calisthenics which requires little to no equipment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fitness Inspiration

Sanya Malhotra has inspired many to stay fit, courtesy workouts videos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HIIT Is Perfect

Sanya Malhotra religiously follows the routine called HIIT (High Intensity Workout Training).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Follows Meditation

She practices meditation for 20 minutes daily to stay calm and connected with her body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janmashtami 2023: Throwback to Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi aka KaiRa's looks as Radha Krishna

 

 Find Out More