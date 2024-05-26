Shahid Kapoor to Sooraj Pancholi: Top 5 actors with bikes worth rupees lakhs
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 26, 2024
Celebrities from Bollywood are no strangers to lavish addictions and habits.
They not only drive the most exquisite luxury cars, but they also seem to have a strong affinity for street bikes.
The Yamaha V Max, which is valued at Rs 27.35 lakh, is the most remarkable item in John's collection.
In addition, he owns a gorgeous Ducati Panigale V4 at Rs. 23 lakh and a BMW S 1000 RR bike valued at Rs. 23 lakh.
Among many other things, Kunal Khemu owns a Ducati Scambler valued at Rs. 7 lakh and a BMW R1250 GS valued at Rs. 22 lakh.
Although Ishaan Khatter has a few nice vehicles, his Rs 13 Lakh Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin has drawn a lot of attention.
Shahid Kapoor owns an impressive array of motorcycles, ranging from Ducatis to BMWs; but, his Rs. 20 Lakh Harley Davidson Fat Boy is the talk of the town.
Online bike enthusiasts were taken aback by Sooraj Pancholi's purchase of a Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, which cost roughly Rs. 26 lakh.
