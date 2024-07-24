Shahid Kapoor's favourite South Indian dish that keeps him young

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2024

Shahid Kapoor is not only known for his acting skills but also for looking younger day by day.

Even though he is in his 40s, he looks nothing more than 30.

The secret behind this is not only his gym routine, but also his diet.

Recently Shahid told his fans in an interview that he loves eating idli and uttapam.

It's very healthy and beneficial for the digestive system.

It's the basic go to breakfast for Shahid Kapoor.

Fibre is present in both the dishes which also helps in weight management.

You can also try these super light food items and indulge into correct eating just like Shahid Kapoor.

