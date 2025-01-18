Shah rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and other popular Indian celebrities with expensive watches
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Jan 18, 2025
Expensive watches are a symbol of style and status, many Indian celebrities flaunt their wealth with their luxurious timepieces. Here are some of the most expensive watches owned by Indian celebrities.
Shah Rukh Khan- Known for his expensive taste, Shah Rukh Khan is often seen wearing Audemars Piguet which costs over Rs 4.5 crore.
Ram Charan- With a price tag of Rs 3 crore, the ‘RRR’ star is seen wearing the Richard Mille 61-01 Yohan Blake.
Jr NTR- Among the collection of his watches, the one which stands out the most is the Richard Mille F1 limited edition watch worth Rs 4 crores.
Ranveer Singh- Gifted by Anant Ambani, Ranveer Singh is seen wearing the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar which is worth around Rs 2 crore.
Ranbir Kapoor- His prized possession is the Richard Mille RM 010 worth around Rs 1.3 crore.
Nayanthara- Richard Mille RM- 11 priced at Rs 1.2 Crores is owned by Nayanthara like all big stars.
Anushka Sharma- The star owns a couple of luxury watches and is seen wearing Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Jumbo’ Extra Thin which is priced at Rs 78 Lakhs.
