Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts with her look and bonding with Bhumi Pednekar during recent outing

Shehnaaz Gill knows how to grab everyone's attention with her fashion choices and the genuine bond she shares with others.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

All About Fun

Isn’t this photo featuring the all about fun?

Lots Of Love

We absolutely love the bond which the cast of Thank You For Coming share in this candid photo.

Style Cues

Take style cues from Shehnaaz Gill for exuding glamour when wearing a figure-hugging black cutout dress.

Incredible

Shehnaaz showcases her incredible figure in the cut out dress.

Candid

The actress waves at the camera as she enters her vanity van.

TIFF Premiere

Karan Boolani's upcoming comedy Thank You For Coming had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival a few weeks back.

Busy Schedule

Shehnaaz Gill has also been busy filming her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz.

Popular Guests

Shehnaaz Gill has hosted several popular names on her show.

Release Date

Thank You For Coming will have its theatrical release on October 6.

Thank You For Coming

The film, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor, has been produced by Anil Kapoor's Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd and Balaji Telefilms Limited.

