Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts with her look and bonding with Bhumi Pednekar during recent outing

Shehnaaz Gill knows how to grab everyone's attention with her fashion choices and the genuine bond she shares with others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Isn’t this photo featuring the all about fun?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We absolutely love the bond which the cast of Thank You For Coming share in this candid photo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take style cues from Shehnaaz Gill for exuding glamour when wearing a figure-hugging black cutout dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz showcases her incredible figure in the cut out dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress waves at the camera as she enters her vanity van.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Boolani's upcoming comedy Thank You For Coming had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival a few weeks back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Gill has also been busy filming her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Gill has hosted several popular names on her show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thank You For Coming will have its theatrical release on October 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor, has been produced by Anil Kapoor's Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd and Balaji Telefilms Limited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!