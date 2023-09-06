Shehnaaz Gill turns up the heat in a plunging gown at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Take a look at the viral photos of Shehnaaz Gill from a recent event.

Dress To Impress

Shehnaaz Gill can never put a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

Wins Hearts

Shehnaaz Gill wowed in a bright orange gown for the trailer launch of Thank You For Coming.

Grabs Attention

The actor ensured all eyes were on her as she posed for photographs with the Thank You For Coming team.

Racy Display

Shehnaaz Gill put on a racy display in the plunging gown.

Wows Fans

The actor styled her hair in soft curls to finish the look.

Chic Touch

Shehnaaz Gill ensured she didn’t go overboard with accessories either.

Ideal Look

Shehnaaz Gill accessorized her look by opting for multiple rings, small hoops earrings and bangles.

Expressing Love

Shehnaaz Gill greeted fans with folded hands during the trailer launch of her upcoming film.

Meet The Cast

Thank You For Coming features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi in key roles.

Wait Is Over!

Thank You For Coming will be released on October 6.

