Shehnaaz Gill puts on a sensual display in a sheer outfit

Shehnaaz Gill continues to mesmerize fans with her sartorial choices while promoting her film Thank You For Coming.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Bold Avatar

Shehnaaz Gill attended a promotional event of Thank You For Coming in an orange bold backless dress.

Wins Hearts

Shehnaaz Gill stands out even with minimal makeup.

Looks Sensational

Shehnaaz Gill made her red carpet debut at TIFF in a sparkling gown by Itrh.

Vision In White

Shehnaaz Gill stuns in a one-shoulder white dress by Dubai-based brand Taller Marmo. It came with a price tag of Rs 1,41,051.20

Collage Maker-24-Sep-2023-03-47-PM-6707

Picture Perfect

Shehnaaz Gill looks flawless as she poses for the camera.

Tarun Tahiliani Outfit

Shehnaaz Gill won hearts when she shared a series of photos dressed in a stunning golden outfit by Tarun Tahiliani.

Sparkle And Shine

Besides halter neck, Shehnaaz’s dress was embellished with mesh detailing, gold sequins and had a body con fit.

Best Team

The event was clearly high on fun and fashion.

Glamorous

We can’t take our eyes off Shehnaaz Gill as she gets clicked with the Thank You For Coming team in Toronto.

