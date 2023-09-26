Top 10 Desi Looks Sported By Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra, who recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja, has often been praised for her desi avatar.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Spiritual

Sherlyn Chopra, dressed in a white suit, worships the shivling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganesh Chaturthi

Sherlyn Chopra, popular for his bold avatar, recently shared a video while performing Ganesh aarti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exudes Elegance

Sherlyn Chopra stuns as she poses in a pink saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Subtle Yet Classy

Sherlyn Chopra keeps her look simple and classy as she pairs a black kurta with a red duaptta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Independence Day Look

Ahead of Independence Day, Sherlyn Chopra sported a look in white, holding Indian flag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Right Pick

Ditch the sarees for this elegant outfit for the festive season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sparkle

Sherlyn gave her fans ethnic fashion goals when she dressed up in this classy outfit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Popular Look

Be it a wedding function or a festive occasion, this look will remain in demand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unforgettable

Just another look from Sherlyn Chopra that can’t be forgotten easily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi Girl

Sherlyn styles her desi look with matching earrings and bangles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pooja Hegde to marry a Mumbai-based cricketer? All you need to know

 

 Find Out More