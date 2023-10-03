Shibani Dandekar or Karishma Tanna: Who nailed the casual look?

Both Shibani Dandekar and Karishma Tanna love to flaunt their casual street style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Style Cues

Take style cues from Karishma Tanna and Shibani Dandekar to rock a casual outfit with ease and perfection.

Well-balanced Looks

Both Karishma and Shibani may look similar, but both stood out with how they sported well-balanced looks.

Keeps It Casual

Karishma Tanna paired a white top with her favorite pair of denim.

Summer Chic

Shibani Dandekar showed off her chic style as she paired a white top with denim pants and a shirt.

Stylish

We absolutely love how the actors showcased their sense of style.

Casual Street Style

Take tips from the actors on how you can flaunt casual street style.

Big Moment

Karishma Tanna and Hansal Mehta's Scoop bagged 2 nominations at Busan International Film Festival 2023.

No Mean Feat

According to reports, Karishma Tanna is the only Indian actress to be nominated in the Best Lead Actress category at Busan International Film Festival 2023.

Perfect Look

Shibani Dandekar continues to wow fans with her perfection.

