Shibani Dandekar or Karishma Tanna: Who nailed the casual look?

Both Shibani Dandekar and Karishma Tanna love to flaunt their casual street style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Take style cues from Karishma Tanna and Shibani Dandekar to rock a casual outfit with ease and perfection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Karishma and Shibani may look similar, but both stood out with how they sported well-balanced looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna paired a white top with her favorite pair of denim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shibani Dandekar showed off her chic style as she paired a white top with denim pants and a shirt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We absolutely love how the actors showcased their sense of style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take tips from the actors on how you can flaunt casual street style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna and Hansal Mehta's Scoop bagged 2 nominations at Busan International Film Festival 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Karishma Tanna is the only Indian actress to be nominated in the Best Lead Actress category at Busan International Film Festival 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shibani Dandekar continues to wow fans with her perfection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!