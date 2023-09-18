Shilpa Shetty’s desi orange outfit will give you major style goals

Shilpa Shetty continues to impress fans with her impeccable Indian ethnic wear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Desi Look

Shilpa Shetty looks regal as ever in this orange outfit.

Loves To Experiment

Popular for experimenting with colours and cuts, the star has often made headlines for her looks in graceful lehengas.

Flawless

The actress finished the look by opting for minimal makeup and matching jewelry.

Perfect Hairdo

Shilpa Shetty’s effortlessly stunning soft waves helped her do justice to her desi look.

Comeback

Shilpa Shetty will make her big screen comeback with much-anticipated film Sukhee.

One Year Break

Shilpa Shetty has been away from movies for almost a year now.

Upcoming Film

Shilpa Shety has been promoting her upcoming film as “a story for every woman”.

Shilpa As Sukhee

Shilpa Shetty (Sukhee) is a committed housewife and a loving mother, who gets to break her monotonous routine by reconnecting with her friend during school reunion in Delhi.

About Movie's Cast

Shilpa Shetty will be seen along with Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Chaudhary, Kiran Kumar and Kusha Kapila in ‘Sukhee’.

Release Date

Sukhee will hit the theatres on September 22.

