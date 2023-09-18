Shilpa Shetty’s desi orange outfit will give you major style goals

Shilpa Shetty continues to impress fans with her impeccable Indian ethnic wear.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Shilpa Shetty looks regal as ever in this orange outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular for experimenting with colours and cuts, the star has often made headlines for her looks in graceful lehengas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress finished the look by opting for minimal makeup and matching jewelry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty’s effortlessly stunning soft waves helped her do justice to her desi look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty will make her big screen comeback with much-anticipated film Sukhee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty has been away from movies for almost a year now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shety has been promoting her upcoming film as “a story for every woman”.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty (Sukhee) is a committed housewife and a loving mother, who gets to break her monotonous routine by reconnecting with her friend during school reunion in Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty will be seen along with Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Chaudhary, Kiran Kumar and Kusha Kapila in ‘Sukhee’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sukhee will hit the theatres on September 22.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
