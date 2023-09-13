Shilpa Shetty gives a sexy spin to her desi outfit

Shilpa Shetty made jaws drop when she attended a recent event in a gorgeous blue ensemble.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Shilpa Shetty grabbed everyone’s attention when she attended a fashion award ceremony in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress made heads turn when she paired a backless choli with a fish cut skirt lehenga as she arrived at.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa made sure all eyes were on her when she posed on the red carpet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa, popular for her fitness, stunned everyone when she flaunted her toned midriff in the stunning blue outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa will soon be seen in her upcoming movie Sukhee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the movie’s trailer launch, she expressed her skepticism on giving her nod to the project.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa revealed that she agreed to do the project after her husband Raj Kundra convinced her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa had earlier said that she wasn’t in the right headspace to give her nod.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Producer Vikram Malhotra waited for eight months for Shilpa’s confirmation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!