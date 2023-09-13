Shilpa Shetty gives a sexy spin to her desi outfit

Shilpa Shetty made jaws drop when she attended a recent event in a gorgeous blue ensemble.

Aparna Parihar

Gorgeous

Shilpa Shetty grabbed everyone’s attention when she attended a fashion award ceremony in Mumbai.

Perfect Outfit

The actress made heads turn when she paired a backless choli with a fish cut skirt lehenga as she arrived at.

Unmissable

Shilpa made sure all eyes were on her when she posed on the red carpet.

Toned Frame

Shilpa, popular for her fitness, stunned everyone when she flaunted her toned midriff in the stunning blue outfit.

Upcoming Film

Shilpa will soon be seen in her upcoming movie Sukhee.

Not Sure?

At the movie’s trailer launch, she expressed her skepticism on giving her nod to the project.

Stamp Of Approval

Shilpa revealed that she agreed to do the project after her husband Raj Kundra convinced her.

Wrong Mind Space

Shilpa had earlier said that she wasn’t in the right headspace to give her nod.

Worth The Wait

Producer Vikram Malhotra waited for eight months for Shilpa’s confirmation.

