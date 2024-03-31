Shinchan to Doraemon: Which cartoon suits your personality

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Pisces people are known for their creativity and innovative nature with passion included, like SpongeBob SquarePants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiva from Little Singham has a humanitarian spirit and is innovative, like those born as Aquarius.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Capricorn people are practical to some extent and are known for their ambitious nature, just like Doraemon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adventurous, freedom enthusiast is what Sagittarius people are like, just like Simba from The Lion King.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Intensity and determination, passion for everything is what Scorpions are known for, just like Goku.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diplomacy, love for peace and charming nature is what Dora and Libra people have.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virgo people are like Mr. Bean- practical and they pay attention to details.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo people are confident and live life like a king, just like Shaktiman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

People born with Cancer zodiac sign are like Nobita and are sensitive, emotional and caring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Geminis are known for their traits similar to Shinchan- playful and mischievous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taurus ones are like Motu from Motu Patlu who prefers relaxation and comfort and food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aries people are like Chhota Bheem- fearless, bold and energetic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood actors who used their real names in their films

 

 Find Out More