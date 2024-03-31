Shinchan to Doraemon: Which cartoon suits your personality
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 31, 2024
Pisces people are known for their creativity and innovative nature with passion included, like SpongeBob SquarePants.
Shiva from Little Singham has a humanitarian spirit and is innovative, like those born as Aquarius.
Capricorn people are practical to some extent and are known for their ambitious nature, just like Doraemon.
Adventurous, freedom enthusiast is what Sagittarius people are like, just like Simba from The Lion King.
Intensity and determination, passion for everything is what Scorpions are known for, just like Goku.
Diplomacy, love for peace and charming nature is what Dora and Libra people have.
Virgo people are like Mr. Bean- practical and they pay attention to details.
Leo people are confident and live life like a king, just like Shaktiman.
People born with Cancer zodiac sign are like Nobita and are sensitive, emotional and caring.
Geminis are known for their traits similar to Shinchan- playful and mischievous.
Taurus ones are like Motu from Motu Patlu who prefers relaxation and comfort and food.
Aries people are like Chhota Bheem- fearless, bold and energetic.
