Shortest Korean skincare routine ever
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 13, 2024
The very first step is cleansing. Double cleanse to make your face clean.
Exfoliate your skin next. Be gentle and soft.
Toners can now be applied. They will take care of the open pores on your skin.
Serums are a good source of healthy nutrients and can make you glow.
Use moisturizers and let them get dry.
People also sometimes apply eye masks to depuff their eyes and reduce the dark circles.
SPF is something that should be applied daily and should always be handy.
Korean sheet masks are hastle free to use and are effective too.
