Shraddha Kapoor TOP 10 desi looks that are stunning
Shivi Paswan
| Jan 30, 2025
A white-silver silk saree blends modern and classic styles for a trendy party look.
Shraddha’s red Banarasi saree with golden embroidery is a timeless choice for any occasion.
The simple red satin saree paired with a colorful embellished blouse adds a modern touch.
Bright orange silk saree with a shirt blouse creates a stylish Indo-Western vibe.
Shraddha’s blue satin saree is effortlessly elegant and perfect for any celebration.
Cotton saree with floral patterns gives a graceful and ethnic charm.
A pink saree with a floral neckline and full-sleeve blouse looks chic and classy.
The chiffon-patterned saree is a bold and stylish choice for modern fashion lovers.
A bright yellow saree with light embellishments, paired with a chunky maang tikka, makes a statement.
Pure white satin saree with a full-sleeve blouse gives a sophisticated and graceful look.
