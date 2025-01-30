Shraddha Kapoor TOP 10 desi looks that are stunning

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2025

A white-silver silk saree blends modern and classic styles for a trendy party look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha’s red Banarasi saree with golden embroidery is a timeless choice for any occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The simple red satin saree paired with a colorful embellished blouse adds a modern touch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bright orange silk saree with a shirt blouse creates a stylish Indo-Western vibe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha’s blue satin saree is effortlessly elegant and perfect for any celebration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cotton saree with floral patterns gives a graceful and ethnic charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A pink saree with a floral neckline and full-sleeve blouse looks chic and classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The chiffon-patterned saree is a bold and stylish choice for modern fashion lovers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A bright yellow saree with light embellishments, paired with a chunky maang tikka, makes a statement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pure white satin saree with a full-sleeve blouse gives a sophisticated and graceful look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shweta Tiwari’s Casual Suit Looks Every Woman Should Own

 

 Find Out More