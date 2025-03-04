Shraddha Kapoor's glamorous looks you must check out
Try out these amusing looks of Shraddha Kapoor for your next look!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 04, 2025
Here are some chic looks approved by Shradhha Kapoor!
Shradhha looks gorgeous in a black dress with a cape and golden detailing.
She left everyone in awe with this look!
Satin silver saree exuding simple elegance.
The actress dolled up in a black dress with flower details.
Satin silk red saree radiates glam paired with a deep neck blouse.
Another ravishing look is in a red saree style with long braided hair.
The blush pink halter necklined shimmery dress evokes ethereal charm.
A shiny yellow sharara exuding gorgeous ethnic glam.
A brown blazer paired with beige pants exudes chic and espresso vibes.
This look exudes sophisticated glam with a patterned blazer, styled with a cute bobcut.
Thanks For Reading!
