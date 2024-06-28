Shweta Tiwari has some best anti aging skincare tips for women

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2024

Learn Shweta Tiwari's techniques for radiant, age-defying skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari, who looks radiant in her forties, prefers herbal and natural cosmetics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She uses turmeric on a regular schedule for her skincare.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She vouchs for Kumkumadi tailam's benefits for bright skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her go-to product for a revitalizing skincare routine is multani mitti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She uses natural chemicals in her regimen to achieve glowing skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On Instagram, she generously shares her skincare secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To easily boost your natural radiance, take her suggestions and follow them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films on OTT whose suspense is hard to crack

 

 Find Out More