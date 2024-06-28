Shweta Tiwari has some best anti aging skincare tips for women
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 28, 2024
Learn Shweta Tiwari's techniques for radiant, age-defying skin.
Shweta Tiwari, who looks radiant in her forties, prefers herbal and natural cosmetics.
She uses turmeric on a regular schedule for her skincare.
She vouchs for Kumkumadi tailam's benefits for bright skin.
Her go-to product for a revitalizing skincare routine is multani mitti.
She uses natural chemicals in her regimen to achieve glowing skin.
On Instagram, she generously shares her skincare secrets.
To easily boost your natural radiance, take her suggestions and follow them.
