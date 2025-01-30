Shweta Tiwari’s Casual Suit Looks Every Woman Should Own

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2025

Shweta's yellow cotton kurta with floral prints is perfect for a casual day.

A simple sky-blue floral suit set adds charm to everyday wear.

Shweta’s violet suit with bold red flowers, comfy palazzos, and a flowing orange dupatta makes a stylish casual outfit.

Shweta Tiwari looks effortlessly elegant in her red kurta paired with a matching dupatta.

The white suit adorned with vibrant floral patterns is perfect for a refreshing summer look.

Shweta’s blush pink chikankari kurta is an elegant choice for casual outings.

A bright yellow Anarkali suit with a matching dupatta brings spring vibes.

A simple white suit paired with a contrasting violet floral dupatta looks simple yet sophisticated.

The mustard yellow chikankari kurta with white embroidery offers a minimalist charm.

Shweta Tiwari styles a green kurta set with a contrasting pink dupatta, creating a chic and comfortable casual outfit.

