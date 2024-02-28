Simple Korean hair care hacks for girls

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024

Give frequent washing and exfoliation to your scalp as a priority to maintain its health.

Use light shampoos so your hair is thoroughly cleansed without losing its natural oils.

To give your hair new life, use masks or deep conditioning procedures.

To seal the cuticles of your hair and add shine, rinse it with cold water.

Alter your hairstyles and use less heat styling as preventative measures.

To prevent dry scalp and related issues, wash your hair less frequently.

To promote the health and balance of your hair, eat a diet rich in nutrients daily and feel healthy too.

Frequent haircuts are required to prevent split ends and breaking hair.

