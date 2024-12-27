Simran Singh death: All you need to know about the RJ and influencer whose untimely demise has rattled social media
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 27, 2024
Instagram influencer and independent RJ, Simran Singh, is no more. Her sudden demise has shocked all her followers.
As per reports, Simran Singh was found hanging in her apartment by a friend who immediately informed the police.
Reportedly, no suicide note has been found neither has her family made any complaint.
Her family reportedly claimed that Simran was dealing with personal issues that might have contributed to her taking the drastic step.
Simran Singh was a freelance radio jockey and was known as 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan'.
She was just 25-year-old and was living in an apartment in Gurugram.
Simran Singh had around 7 lakh plus followers on Instagram.
In terms of education, Simran Singh reportedly studied Travel and Tourism management from Central University of Jammu.
Simran Singh was an adventure junkie and loved traveling as is evident from her social media posts.
Her sudden demise has once again sparked discussion around the importance of mental health.
