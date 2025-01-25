Sizzling Looks Inspired By Malaika Arora!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 25, 2025
Malaika Arora has always remained an unyielding fashion icon in the bollywood industry. Here are some glamorous looks by the actress that left everyone in awe!
A black-sleeved dress with a thigh-high slit that effortlessly hugs her figure, with nude makeup and wavy strands.
Malaika shines in this sunset photo with an off-shoulder yellow dress with a loose bun radiating grace in simplicity.
Malaika poses in a white fish-cut gown with intricate work and a silver choker necklace that makes the look captivating.
Pink jumpsuit dress with a huge bow on the waist that captivates the look, perfect for a high-energy event.
An off-shoulder red dress that perfectly hugs her body, with nude makeup and a flowy hair look.
A white one-shoulder dress that exudes effortless contemporary vibes with a slick bun that makes the look intriguing.
The actress owns the party look with a shiny deep-neck dress and a thigh slit radiating modern elegance.
A peach flowy gown with spaghetti straps, tugged with a slick bun, exuding peace and comfort.
A silver satin saree with a detailed border, Malaika embraced the look with straight hair and minimal makeup.
Stay tuned for more such glamorous looks by Bollywood divas.
Thanks For Reading!
