Skincare tips to get radiant skin like Alia Bhatt
Skincare tips to incorporate in your routine to achieve healthy skin.
Vidhi
| Feb 18, 2025
Here are some amazing skincare routine tips inspired by the bollywood diva Alia Bhatt. That you can adopt to accomplish flawless skin.
Exfoliate 2-3 times a week to remove dead skin cells from your skin.
Cleanse twice a day to remove dirt, oil, and impurities.
Keep your body hydrated to keep your skin hydrated.
Consistency is the key, radiance is the result of mindful care.
Pamper your skin with hydrating and glowing face masks.
Eat a balanced diet to support skin health.
Take vitamin C to reduce hyperpigmentation and achieve uneven skin tone.
Avoid touching your hands with contaminated hands.
Stick to sunscreen, to protect your skin from UV damage.
Quality sleep is essential for skin repair and regeneration.
