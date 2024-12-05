Sobhita Dhulipala, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi and others who ditched lehengas for sarees at their wedding
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 05, 2024
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now married. They tied the knot on December 5 and since then their wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeous bride Sobhita Dhulipala ditched the lehenga look and rather opted for a traditional Kanjeevaram saree in gold for her wedding look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In recent times, Sonakshi Sinha caught onto the trend as she dressed up in her mother's saree for her D-day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt ditched lehenga and even the colour red for her special day. She wore a gorgeous saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and accessorised with a chunky choker set.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza's wedding look was quite discussed. She wore a red banarsi saree with a red dupatta on her head.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's wedding was the most beautiful one. The bride wore a classic customised saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone for her wedding through South Indian traditions wore a gorgeous brocade silk Kanjeevaram saree from The House of Angadi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam added a touch of emotions to her wedding look as she wore her mother's 33-year-old saree on her special day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bridal saree adorned with real gold was reportedly worth Rs 75 lakh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Kapoor, stylist and filmmaker, wore a white chanderi saree by Anamika Khanna on her wedding day. But the unique pearl veil grabbed attention.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pushpa 2 fever grips the nation; watch these movies on OTT for more Allu Arjun magic
Find Out More