Sobhita Dhulipala is a golden goddess at cocktail bash post wedding with Naga Chaitanya; PICS

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding pictures made everyone go WOW.

Now the pictures of the new-bride dressed for an intimate cocktail hour held after the wedding have gone viral.

Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani shared pictures of Sobhita revealing her look for the event.

She looked nothing short of a golden goddess in a sculpted drape gown fitting her beautifully.

The backless gown had a plunging neckline that added to Sobhita Dhulipala's charm and elegance.

Sobhita Dhulipala opted for jewellery by Tarun Tahilani collection. She chose long necklace and danglers. She also opted for a golden bag.

For the wedding rituals, Sobhita Dhulipala went completely traditional in a golden Kanjeevaram saree.

She looked the quintessential Telugu bride as she wore multiple real gold jewellery on her D-day.

The actress shared some candid pictures from wedding with Naga Chaitanya on her social media accounts.

Sobhita Dhulipala made for the happiest bride, didn't she?

