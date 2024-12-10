Sobhita Dhulipala is a golden goddess at cocktail bash post wedding with Naga Chaitanya; PICS
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 10, 2024
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding pictures made everyone go WOW.
Source:
Instagram
Now the pictures of the new-bride dressed for an intimate cocktail hour held after the wedding have gone viral.
Source:
Instagram
Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani shared pictures of Sobhita revealing her look for the event.
Source:
Instagram
She looked nothing short of a golden goddess in a sculpted drape gown fitting her beautifully.
Source:
Instagram
The backless gown had a plunging neckline that added to Sobhita Dhulipala's charm and elegance.
Source:
Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala opted for jewellery by Tarun Tahilani collection. She chose long necklace and danglers. She also opted for a golden bag.
Source:
Instagram
For the wedding rituals, Sobhita Dhulipala went completely traditional in a golden Kanjeevaram saree.
Source:
Instagram
She looked the quintessential Telugu bride as she wore multiple real gold jewellery on her D-day.
Source:
Instagram
The actress shared some candid pictures from wedding with Naga Chaitanya on her social media accounts.
Source:
Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala made for the happiest bride, didn't she?
Source:
Instagram
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pushpa 2 box office collection: Top records broken by Allu Arjun's film in just four days
Find Out More