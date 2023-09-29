Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu's adorable photos with Inaaya

Take a look at the photos that capture Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu's bond with Inaaya

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Best Friends

Actress and author Soha Ali Khan and her 4-year-old daughter Inaaya are best friends.

Coordinated

They love to shop and dress up in coordinated ensembles together all the time.

Connection

Social media users have been praising Soha for her commitment to good parenting and for her bond with Inaaya.

Adorable

This image of Inaaya and Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu is just too adorable for words.

Hands On dad

Kunal Kemmu playfully picks his daughter to cheer her up.

Cuteness Alert!

The little munchkin often steals attention with her cute videos on social media.

Spa Day

The mother daughter duo is seen relaxing and pampering themselves with sheet masks on.

Pooja Preps

Inaaya looks adorable as she prepares for pooja with her parents.

Best Dad

Kunal is also a hands-on father, when it comes to capturing the perfect moments of his beautiful wife and daughter bonding.

Fitness Freaks

The family that works out together, stays together.

