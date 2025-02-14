Son Ye-jin, Kim Tae-hee and other popular South Korean actresses
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 14, 2025
Son Ye-jin has been a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.
Kim Tae-hee with her acting skills in 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' has a powerful influence.
Park Bo-young is admired by her audience worldwide.
IU known as nation's little sister is widely known for singing and acting.
Song Hye-kyo is known for her performance in popular drama 'Glory'.
Jun Ji-hyun has become an icon from her popular drama 'My love from the star'.
Park Shin-hye have wins heart with her performance in 'Judge from hell'.
Bae susy is one of the top actresses of her generation.
Yoona is a member of a popular girl group 'generation' and given her best K-dramas.
Kim So-hyun with her impressive acting skills has won hearts.
