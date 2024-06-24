Sonakshi Sinha and other Bollywood brides who rocked the white wedding outfit

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2024

Deepika Padukone: At her wedding, Deepika looked gorgeous in all white.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt: Alia's pure and elegant appeal won people over with her ethereal appearance in her white bridal saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha: Sonakshi exuded timeless beauty and radiated elegance in her gorgeous white wedding saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rhea Kapoor: Rhea exuded refinement and contemporary bridal beauty in her elegant white attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Natasha Dalal: The epitome of bridal elegance, Natasha radiates calm beauty in her stunning white gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor: Redefining traditional bridal beauty, Sonam was a vision of grace in her stunning white wedding gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy: With her stunning white wedding attire and captivating grace, Mouni enthralled everyone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soha Ali Khan: In her exquisite white wedding gown, Soha exuded elegance and appeared calm and majestic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Miss Night and Day and other Top 8 popular Korean dramas on Netflix

 

 Find Out More