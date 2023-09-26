Top 10 photos of Sonakshi Sinha's new Mumbai home

Sonakshi Sinha, who has bought a new sea-facing home in Mumbai is about elegance and comfort.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Sonakshi Sinha, who has been staying with her parents, has shifted to a new house in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The separate space that Sonakshi Sinha has shifted into also offers the glimpse of the sea along with the madness of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wooden panelling is enough to give a vintage vintage look to your house. Sonakshi’s house is about elegance,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the video that Sonakshi Sinha had shared, her house comes with a walk-in wardrobe, dressing space and yoga spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Round mirror are often used in house as they offer clarity, precision, and joy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The contrast in the colors used in the house make it look so appealing and gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha, while sharing photos of the interior of her new Mumbai house, wrote, “Home Lewks’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As mentioned in Sonakshi’s post, the four-bedroom apartment comes with sliding walls, murphy beds and automated screens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi's bedroom is all about comfort.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every aspect of the house has been paid acute attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!