Sonakshi - Zaheer and other Top 8 Indian celebs with interfaith marriages
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 19, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal: Their union is an example of love that knows no bounds to faith.
Bollywood has a high rate of interfaith unions and partnerships, which reflects the inclusive and diverse culture of Indian society.
Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore's relationship transcended Hindu and Muslim divides by fusing Bollywood elegance with regal Pataudi.
Tejashwi Yadav and Rachel Godinho: Their union celebrated variety and love, bringing them together across religious divides.
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding represented a lovely example of interfaith love as it honored both Christian and Sikh traditions.
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge: This actor-cricketer couple united Hindu and Muslim traditions in their interfaith marriage.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, a stunning Bollywood couple, skillfully blended Muslim and Hindu customs in their union.
These celebs prove that love knows no boundaries and it can overcome any hurdle.
